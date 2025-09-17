Dine Smart, Save Big!

Starting Fall 2025, Commuters, Faculty, and Staff can enjoy 15% off at any Hospitality Services dining location, just tap your Tech ID at checkout and save instantly!

Already on the Masked Rider Dining Plan? Great news! You can continue using your Dining Bucks through May 8, 2026. Please note: additional Dining Bucks cannot be added to current Masked Rider Dining Plans.

Explore all Dining Plan options



and discover what Hospitality Services has to offer at hospitality.ttu.edu or give us a call at (806) 742-1360.

Questions? We are happy to help, just email us at hospitality@ttu.edu





Whether you use a Dining Plan, check, or credit card, all Hospitality Services locations are ready to serve you. Let us help fuel your Red Raider journey!