Summer can be the perfect time to reset—whether that means picking up a new habit or simply finding space for routines that fell through during the school year. TTU offers free premium access to the Shmoody app to support your mental wellness. You can use it to:

Start a journaling practice Meditate regularly Set reminders for the habits you want to build

To get started: Download (or reopen!) Shmoody here: https://app.shmoody.com/ttu

Access Code: 1923





Shmoody helps you stay consistent without pressure—and it’s available anytime, anywhere.