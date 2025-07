Try to beat the clock at Time Crunch Escapes. The Student Activities Board will be hosting an event on Tuesday, July 15th. The first round of rooms will open at 5:30pm and the second round will begin at 7:00pm. Admission is free with your TTU Student ID.

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

7/10/2025



Originator:

Addy Foertsch



Email:

Addy.Foertsch@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Union and Activities



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 7/15/2025



Location:

Time Crunch Escapes - 8004 Indiana Ave. Ste. A-16



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization