AI and Machine Learning: Implications for Addiction Policymakers and Researchers

The Texas Tech Center for Students in Addiction Recovery is offering a professional development series on AI and machine learning for policymakers and researchers in addiction and recovery. There will be two sessions.

Friday, July 18, 2025. Texas Tech Center for Students in Addiction Recovery (CSAR)

Session I - 10:00 am - 11:30 am - Policy Session II - 11:30 am - 1:00 pm - Researchers

Lunch will be served

Please RSVP by Wednesday, July 16 for lunch: michelle.strong@ttu.edu Posted:

Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 7/18/2025



Location:

Texas Tech University Center for Students in Addiction Recovery



