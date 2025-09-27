|
The Blues Is Alright Tour is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. featuring powerhouse performers King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, J-Wonn, and Ronnie Bell. This lineup promises an evening of raw emotion, infectious grooves, and unforgettable performances.
Tickets are on sale now — secure your seats before they’re gone!
Buy tickets at AXS.com
|Posted:
7/31/2025
Originator:
Sophia Scholz
Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu
Department:
United Supermarkets Arena
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2025
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
