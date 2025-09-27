TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
THE BLUES IS ALRIGHT TOUR Hits Lubbock This Fall
The Blues Is Alright Tour is headed to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. featuring powerhouse performers King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, J-Wonn, and Ronnie Bell. This lineup promises an evening of raw emotion, infectious grooves, and unforgettable performances.
Tickets are on sale now — secure your seats before they’re gone!
Buy tickets at AXS.com
Posted:
7/31/2025

Originator:
Sophia Scholz

Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2025

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

Categories