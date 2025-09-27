Saturday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. featuring powerhouse performers King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, J-Wonn, and Ronnie Bell. This lineup promises an evening of raw emotion, infectious grooves, and unforgettable performances.

Tickets are on sale now — secure your seats before they’re gone!

Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 9/27/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



