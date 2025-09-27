|
This month, The Blues Is Alright Tour brings its powerhouse lineup to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 27. Featuring King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, J-Wonn, and Ronnie Bell, this show is your ticket to a night of soul, rhythm, and unforgettable music.
Make sure you're there!
Get yours now at AXS.com
|Posted:
9/2/2025
Originator:
Sophia Scholz
Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu
Department:
United Supermarkets Arena
Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2025
Location:
United Supermarkets Arena
