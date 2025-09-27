TTU HomeTechAnnounce

September’s Here — THE BLUES IS ALRIGHT TOUR Is Coming!
This month, The Blues Is Alright Tour brings its powerhouse lineup to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 27. Featuring King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, J-Wonn, and Ronnie Bell, this show is your ticket to a night of soul, rhythm, and unforgettable music.
Make sure you're there!
Get yours now at AXS.com
Posted:
9/2/2025

Originator:
Sophia Scholz

Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2025

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

