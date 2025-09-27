The Blues Is Alright Tour brings its powerhouse lineup to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 27. Featuring King George, Pokey Bear, West Love, J-Wonn, and Ronnie Bell, this show is your ticket to a night of soul, rhythm, and unforgettable music.

Make sure you're there!

Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 9/27/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



