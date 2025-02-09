TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Library launches new AI Competencies Workshop Series

Earn the Certificate of Completion in AI Competencies by attending one workshop in each of four competency areas. All workshops are free, online and take place from 3 – 4 p.m. Thursdays.


AI Competency Areas                                    

1.) Knowledge & Understanding  

  • AI Awareness: Keeping Up with AI (Oct. 2)        

 

2.) Analysis & Evaluation    

  • Streamlining Research & Lit Reviews Using AI (Oct. 9)
  • Using AI in Grant Preparation (Oct. 16)                 

3.) Use & Application 

  • Garbage In, Garbage Out: AI Prompt Engineering (Oct. 23)                          

 

4.) Ethical Considerations

  • AI, Ethics and Social Justice (Oct. 30)
  • AI Evasion and Detection (Nov. 6)
  • Who Owns AI? Artificial Intelligence & Copyright (Nov. 13)                                                                                                

 

                                                                                 

Register for workshops at bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
9/2/2025

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories