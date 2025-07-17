To better serve the Texas Tech community, on July 18, 2025, Payroll & Tax Services will introduce the Jira Service Management platform to manage all help requests that come into Payroll & Tax Services.

Jira Service Management is a web-based tool that allows users to submit help requests via an interactive, self-service portal. Once a user submits a request in Jira Service Management, the user may track the status of their help request, review past help requests, and communicate with Payroll & Tax Services; all via the self-service portal. Payroll & Tax Services employees will respond to help requests via the Jira Service Management tool.





The Jira Service Management self-service portal is intuitive. However, for assistance with how to register for the self-service portal for help requests, please review our registration guide. The self-service portal can be accessed here. A link to the self-service portal will also be available within Raiderlink/WebRaider.





Utilizing the JIRA Service Management self-service portal is recommended for all users who need assistance from Payroll & Tax Services . However, requests for help will still be accepted via email to the respective Payroll & Tax area. Please note that responses to email requests may take longer than requests that are submitted via the self-service portal. In addition, emails sent will generate a basic help request within the Jira Service Management platform.

For questions or for more information, please email webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu.