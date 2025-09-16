Earn the Certificate of Completion in AI Competencies by attending one workshop in each of four competency areas. All workshops are free, online and take place from 3 – 4 p.m. Thursdays.

AI Competency Areas 1.) Knowledge & Understanding AI Awareness: Keeping Up with AI (Oct. 2) 2.) Analysis & Evaluation Streamlining Research & Lit Reviews Using AI (Oct. 9)

Using AI in Grant Preparation (Oct. 16) 3.) Use & Application Garbage In, Garbage Out: AI Prompt Engineering (Oct. 23) 4.) Ethical Considerations AI, Ethics and Social Justice (Oct. 30)

AI Evasion and Detection (Nov. 6)

Who Owns AI? Artificial Intelligence & Copyright (Nov. 13) Register for workshops at bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu. Posted:

