Earn the Certificate of Completion in AI Competencies by attending one workshop in each of four competency areas. All workshops are free, online and take place from 3 – 4 p.m. Thursdays.
AI Competency Areas
1.) Knowledge & Understanding
- AI Awareness: Keeping Up with AI (Oct. 2)
2.) Analysis & Evaluation
- Streamlining Research & Lit Reviews Using AI (Oct. 9)
- Using AI in Grant Preparation (Oct. 16)
3.) Use & Application
- Garbage In, Garbage Out: AI Prompt Engineering (Oct. 23)
4.) Ethical Considerations
- AI, Ethics and Social Justice (Oct. 30)
- AI Evasion and Detection (Nov. 6)
- Who Owns AI? Artificial Intelligence & Copyright (Nov. 13)
Register for workshops at bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops. For more information, contact brian.quinn@ttu.edu.