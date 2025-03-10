Volunteer Call: Airport Emergency Simulation – October 3

The School of Theatre & Dance, in collaboration with the City of Lubbock and major emergency response agencies, will participate in a large-scale airport disaster simulation on Friday, October 3rd (0730AM – Noon, time tentative).

This triannual training event recreates the aftermath of a major airline incident to improve emergency response. We’re seeking volunteers for the following roles:

Standardized Patients (injured passengers)

Event Staff

Moulage (Make-up) Artists

Lunch will be provided. This is a powerful example of how theatre can serve real-world impact in crisis preparedness and community safety. No experience necessary.

Hold the date tentatively – more details coming soon!

To get involved, fill out the interest form here: https://airtable.com/appL74EFOA9F8SO9g/shrG5SGiSMMJmtMCH