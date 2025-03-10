TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Volunteer Call: Actors and Make-Up Artists on October 3

Volunteer Call: Airport Emergency Simulation – October 3

The School of Theatre & Dance, in collaboration with the City of Lubbock and major emergency response agencies, will participate in a large-scale airport disaster simulation on Friday, October 3rd (0730AM – Noon, time tentative).  

This triannual training event recreates the aftermath of a major airline incident to improve  emergency response.  We’re seeking volunteers for the following roles:

  • Standardized Patients (injured passengers)
  • Event Staff
  • Moulage (Make-up) Artists

Lunch will be provided. This is a powerful example of how theatre can serve real-world impact in crisis preparedness and community safety. No experience necessary.

Hold the date tentatively – more details coming soon!
To get involved, fill out the interest form here: https://airtable.com/appL74EFOA9F8SO9g/shrG5SGiSMMJmtMCH
Posted:
8/15/2025

Originator:
Mallory Prucha

Email:
Mallory.Prucha@ttu.edu

Department:
Department of Theatre and Dance

Event Information
Time: 7:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/3/2025

Location:
Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

