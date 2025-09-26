TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
UNLEASH THE ENTREPRENEUR WITHIN AT RED RAIDER STARTUP WEEKEND!
Want to be your own boss? Have you ever wanted to be an entrepreneur? Unlock your potential, grow your network, and create new ideas all in 72-hours!

At Red Raider Startup Weekend you'll get hands-on experience validating an idea, developing a presentation, and pitching your innovative idea to a panel of judges for a chance to WIN $1,000! This program is 100% FREE to participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swag, and an exclusive program shirt!

Don't miss out! Join us from Friday, September 26th to Sunday, September 28th at Red Raider Startup! To apply and learn more, visit our website at innovationhub.ttu.edu. For more information, contact Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/14/2025

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 9/26/2025

Location:
Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX

Categories