Want to be your own boss? Have you ever wanted to be an entrepreneur? Unlock your potential, grow your network, and create new ideas all in 72-hours!
At Red Raider Startup Weekend
you'll get hands-on experience validating an idea, developing a presentation, and pitching your innovative idea to a panel of judges for a chance to WIN $1,000!
This program is 100% FREE
to participate in and is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Participants will receive meals, swag, and an exclusive program shirt!