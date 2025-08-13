Think you have what it takes to swim with the sharks? Texas Tech's very own Shark Tank-style competition, win $10,000 in cash, gain expert mentorship, and get your startup idea in front of experts, entrepreneurs, and innovation leaders. Texas Tech's very own Shark Tank-style competition, iLaunch , is back for fall 2025! This high-stakes pitch competition is your chance toin cash, gain expert mentorship, and get your startup idea in front of experts, entrepreneurs, and innovation leaders.

Using the Business Model Canvas and evaluated by a panel of judges, the top 10 applicants will receive hands-on guidance and advance to the final iLaunch Competition Event where they'll pitch live to a panel of "sharks". Whether you're a student, faculty, or aspiring founder- this is your moment! Apply now and make your idea impossible to ignore.

Tuesday, October 14th at 11:59PM. Got questions? Reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at Applications close onGot questions? Reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. Posted:

8/13/2025



Kat Dankesreiter



kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Innovation Hub at Research Park





