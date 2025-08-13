TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
COMPETE IN TEXAS TECH'S OWN SHARK TANK FOR $10,000!
Think you have what it takes to swim with the sharks? Texas Tech's very own Shark Tank-style competition, iLaunch, is back for fall 2025! This high-stakes pitch competition is your chance to win $10,000 in cash, gain expert mentorship, and get your startup idea in front of experts, entrepreneurs, and innovation leaders. 

Using the Business Model Canvas and evaluated by a panel of judges, the top 10 applicants will receive hands-on guidance and advance to the final iLaunch Competition Event where they'll pitch live to a panel of "sharks". Whether you're a student, faculty, or aspiring founder- this is your moment! Apply now and make your idea impossible to ignore. 

Applications close on Tuesday, October 14th at 11:59PM. Got questions? Reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. 
Posted:
8/13/2025

Originator:
Kat Dankesreiter

Email:
kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu

Department:
Innovation Hub at Research Park


Categories