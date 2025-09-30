Attention all students! Are you looking for an opportunity to gain valuable insights into professional networking receptions? Look no further than the University Career Center's upcoming event, the Mocktail Party This event will be a fun and non-threatening way to learn essential business etiquette skills while enjoying some delicious hors d'oeuvres.

The event starts off with a brief presentation from a professional etiquette trainer about networking etiquette. Then, you'll have the opportunity to engage with real employers while getting feedback about your new networking abilities. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to boost your career prospects!

The Mocktail Party will take place on September 30, 2025, in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Check-in for the mocktail party will begin at 5:30 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:00 pm. Space is limited, so please make sure to register early via Hire Red Raiders

**REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR STUDENTS** Registration ends September 16th . Register Here

**Come in business attire and get ready to learn and practice the how-tos of networking and business etiquette!

Posted:

9/15/2025



Originator:

Lauren Swanson



Email:

lauren.swanson@ttu.edu



Department:

University Career Center



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/30/2025



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

