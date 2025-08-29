This conference is intended for front-line or first-level supervisors who spend the majority of their day working directly with the employees they oversee. The front-line supervisors and their teams are often closest to their departmental operations. Register by October 3rd at https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/FST/. Registration opens September 1st, 2025. Program cost is $25.00. The conference will be held on Thursday, October 16th from 8:30 to 4:00, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Conference Agenda:

“Unlock the Power of Clear Expectations – Position Descriptions Matter” Todd Phillips/Senior Director, Talent Management

“It’s All About Approach: Navigating Difficult Conversations” – Stephanie West/Director, Talent Development

“To Coach or Not to Coach? 7 Questions to Change How You Lead” – Elizabeth Hansen/Assistant Director, Talent Development

“Beneath the Surface: Leading Through Insight and Awareness” – Baylee Whitney/Senior Training Specialist, Talent Development

Lunch and Keynote Speaker: Living Like a Leader (Regardless of Your Position) by Ashley Smalley