Calling all Ag. students! Attend our job fair!
The Fall 2025 Davis College Career Fair will be on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the TTU SUB Ballroom. This is your chance to meet with company representatives in the agriculture industry job fields about internships and full-time career opportunities for your future!

For more information about the fair and how to prepare, please visit our website

Registration is not required for this event. However, if you would like to view the attending employers beforehand, please register. To register for this event, please log in or create your account in Hire Red Raiders.
Posted:
9/17/2025

Originator:
Lauren Swanson

Email:
lauren.swanson@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 10/8/2025

Location:
SUB Ballroom

