The Togetherall platform will be discontinued and no longer available to Texas Tech students beginning August 1, 2025. Moving forward, students will continue to have free access to a variety of mental health and well-being resources, including:

Shmoody – A mental health and wellness app offering daily mood tracking, guided exercises, and personal growth challenges.

TAO (Therapy Assistance Online) – Self-guided modules and tools designed to support emotional well-being, stress management, and mental health.

Telus Health Student Support – 24/7 access to confidential counseling and mental health support, available in multiple languages.

We remain committed to your well-being and are here to support you. For more information on these services or how to access them, please visit Mental Health Services at RISE.TTU.EDU

Posted:

7/24/2025



Originator:

Javier Lopez



Email:

javi.lopez@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





