Start Strong. Connect Early. Experience Hub City Fest.

Whether you’re from five miles away or 500, getting to know your new community is key to feeling at home. Hub City Fest helps first-year students build meaningful connections with 80+ local businesses, nonprofits, and campus partners. Whether you're looking to find your new go-to coffee spot, join a gym, or simply load up on freebies, you’ll find something just for you. Food trucks will be available for dinner, and checking in with your R# enters you to win exciting door prizes!


For more information, visit www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/6/2025

Originator:
Nicole Roger

Email:
Nicole.Roger@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Engagement

Event Information
Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 8/29/2025

Location:
R-11 Band Parking Lot

