Whether you’re from five miles away or 500, getting to know your new community is key to feeling at home. Hub City Fest helps first-year students build meaningful connections with 80+ local businesses, nonprofits, and campus partners. Whether you're looking to find your new go-to coffee spot, join a gym, or simply load up on freebies, you’ll find something just for you. Food trucks will be available for dinner, and checking in with your R# enters you to win exciting door prizes!
For more information, visit www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu.