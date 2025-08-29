Come for the freebies, stay for the experience. Hub City Fest brings over 80 local businesses and organizations to campus to welcome you with giveaways, games, and exclusive offers. Whether you're looking to join a gym, volunteer in the community, or simply grab some samples and dinner from a food truck, this night is made for making connections and having fun. Bonus: The first 3,000 students to check in will score a TTU laundry bag—perfect for hauling your swag.

For more information, visit www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu. Posted:

8/14/2025



Originator:

Nicole Roger



Email:

Nicole.Roger@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 8/29/2025



Location:

R-11 Band Parking Lot



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

