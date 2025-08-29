This Friday, join thousands of your fellow Red Raiders for an unforgettable start to the semester. With food trucks, free merch, and booths from 80+ businesses and organizations, Hub City Fest has everything you need to start strong—whether that’s loading up on local deals, entering to win big prizes, or just hanging out with new friends. First-years, this one’s especially for you. Get ready to experience what it means to be part of the Lubbock and Texas Tech community.

For more information, visit www.hubcityfest.ttu.edu. Posted:

8/26/2025



Originator:

Nicole Roger



Email:

Nicole.Roger@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 8/29/2025



Location:

R-11 Band Parking Lot



