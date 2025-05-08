The following timeline has been established to ensure timely and accurate financial reporting to the State Comptroller’s Office. Documents received after these deadlines will be processed in FY25 only with approval from the Assistant Vice President & Controller.

Labor Redistribution Deadlines are outlined in the Budget Timeline for FY25

· Labor redistributions are not allowed across fiscal years. If you have salary transfers necessary to meet cost share requirements, they must be submitted by these deadlines.

· Please review the program code on all faculty salaries to ensure that the program code allocation is correct.

Thursday, August 14

· Principal Investigators to approve, in accordance with TTU OP 65.05, State of TX subrecipient invoices for processing in FY25.

Monday, August 18

· One-time payroll requests (additional compensation, lump sum payments, and payments to temporary employees) for monthly employees entered into EOPS with all departmental and Budget approvals by 5:00pm to process in FY25. FY26 requests should be held and submitted beginning September 1.

Friday, August 29

· Effort certifications for the January 1 to June 30, 2025 certification period by 5:00pm. Outstanding effort certifications will be escalated after this date in accordance with TTU OP 65.02. Effort certification questions directed to AS at accountingservices.compliance@ttu.edu.

· Departmental deposits by 2:00pm to CCMS. All cash and check deposits received after this time will be credited to FY26. If you have questions concerning revenue accrual entries, contact AS at kendall.vargas@ttu.edu.

· Year-end valuation letters by 5:00pm to AS at jennifer.branch@ttu.edu. Reporting templates will be provided via email by July 31.

o Library book and reference material purchases exceeding $5,000 for the fiscal year

o Art and historical treasure collections

o Livestock inventory

· Salary charges cleared from temporary salary FOPs (18T#) to the extent possible. Requests to carry negative fund balances on these fund types should be directed to AS at kendall.vargas@ttu.edu.

Tuesday, September 2

· One-time payroll requests (additional compensation, lump sum payments, and payments to temporary employees) for semi-monthly employees entered into EOPS with all departmental and Budget approvals by 5:00pm to process in FY25.





Friday, September 5

· Institutional vouchers (IV’s), cost transfers (CT’s), revenue transactions (RT’s), and journal vouchers (JV’s) entered into FiTS or submitted to AS with all departmental approvals by 5:00pm.

o Remember to use a transaction date of August 31, 2025. Cost transfers are not allowed across fiscal years.

o IVs for consumable supplies and services must be processed in the fiscal year in which the goods/services were provided/received. However, if IV’s are received after the deadline, they will be processed in FY26.

· Wires claimed through CCMS at laura.moore@ttu.edu and clearing account balances cleared by 5:00pm. Unclaimed funds and balances remaining in clearing accounts will be swept centrally.

· Accounts receivable balances exceeding $100,000 (revenue earned from external sources but not received as of August 31) to kendall.vargas@ttu.edu by 5:00pm. Reporting templates will be provided via email by August 15.

· Unearned revenue balances exceeding $100,000 (amounts received from external sources but not earned as of August 31) for conferences/events set up in Touchnet Marketplace to steph.smith@ttu.edu and for all others to kendall.vargas@ttu.edu by 5:00pm.

· Year-end inventory of consumable supplies and items for resale in excess of $100,000 (as of August 31) by 5:00pm to kendall.vargas@ttu.edu. Reporting templates will be provided via email by August 15.

· All transfer documentation to clear negative fund balances submitted to accountingservices@ttu.edu by 5:00pm.

· All money move requests to clear negative grant budget pools submitted to assigned Research Administrator by 5:00pm.

· Reminder: Neither negative grant budget pools nor overspent grants are allowed across fiscal years. Please ensure all documents needed to correct (money moves, CT’s, labor redistributions, etc.) are submitted by deadlines outlined in this memo and contact your assigned Research Administrator if you have questions.