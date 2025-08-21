|
This annual come and go event welcomes new and returning TCVPA students back to campus across all our programs, undergraduate and graduate. Welcome Bash allows for comradery with other students as well as with faculty and staff. It also invites students to meet representatives from student organizations for art, music, theatre and dance. We hope you will join us on August 21st to celebrate the start of the Fall semester!
- Welcome / Introductions
- Free Pizza, Drinks, & Cookies
- Door Prizes (starts 5:15pm; must be present to win)
- Yard Games
- TCVPA Student Organization Fair
- Local Business Tabling
- Faculty/Staff Exhibit
- Appearance by Raider Red!
|Posted:
8/14/2025
Originator:
Tanner Scarlato
Email:
Tanner.Scarlato@ttu.edu
Department:
Visual and Perform Arts
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2025
Location:
TTU School of Theatre Building
