This annual come and go event welcomes new and returning TCVPA students back to campus across all our programs, undergraduate and graduate. Welcome Bash allows for comradery with other students as well as with faculty and staff. It also invites students to meet representatives from student organizations for art, music, theatre and dance. We hope you will join us TODAY to celebrate the start of the Fall semester! Event Plans: Welcome / Introductions

Free Pizza, Drinks, & Cookies

Door Prizes ( starts around 5:15pm ; must be present to win)

Yard Games

TCVPA Student Organization Fair

Local Business Tabling

Faculty/Staff Exhibit

Appearance by Raider Red! Posted:

8/21/2025



Originator:

Tanner Scarlato



Email:

Tanner.Scarlato@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 8/21/2025



Location:

TTU School of Theatre Building



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

