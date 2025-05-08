TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Secret Shoppers Needed | Must be an Off-Campus student without a Dining Plan!
To become a Secret Shopper you:
  • Must be a TTU student that lives off campus; faculty and staff are not eligible.
  • Cannot have any type of Dining Plan (on-campus, off-campus, faculty/staff, etc.)
  • Must be willing to dine on campus at least once a week at ALL Hospitality Services locations for the entire Fall 2025 semester.
  •  Must be willing to submit a detailed anonymous survey with photo about your dining experience within 24 hours of your visit.
If you are interested, or have questions, please email Kyle Panon at kyle.panon@ttu.edu.
8/5/2025

Kyle Panon

Kyle.Panon@ttu.edu

Hospitality Services


