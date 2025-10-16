Join the Pantex Innovation Challenge – Shape the Future of Security!

Pantex Innovation Challenge invites students to tackle cutting-edge challenges posed by the Pantex Plant- challenges that directly impact our nation's security. This is more than just a competition; it's your opportunity to make a tangible impact, explore exciting career paths, and gain exclusive access to one of the country's vital institutions. Are you ready to solve real-world national security challenges that matter?

Collaborate with fellow students in STEM-related fields as you form teams around problem sets provided by Pantex. Throughout the experience, you'll engage with Pantex employees and gain behind-the-scene insights into national security operations and innovation.

Winning teams- selected by a panel of expert judges- will earn cash prizes and receive an exclusive invitation to the Pantex Plant for a site overview and tour!

Event Date: October 16th-17th, 2025 Cost: Free (includes meals and swag!) Location: Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX Register Online: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/Startup_Program_and_Events/Ideation/iLaunch/pantex-innovation-challenge.php

Register now or reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for more information. Don't miss this chance to innovate, collaborate, and take a bold step into the future of national security! Posted:

9/15/2025



Originator:

Kat Dankesreiter



Email:

kathryn.dankesreiter@ttu.edu



Department:

Innovation Hub at Research Park



Event Information

Time: 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/16/2025



Location:

Texas Tech Innovation Hub, 3911 4th Street, Lubbock, TX



