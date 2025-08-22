|
Join University Coaching & Student Achievement for a nice cold treat to beat the heat! We will also have free UCSA t-shirts for you to tie-dye in your favorite color combo. Our tent will be located in the front lawn of Honors College (McClellan Hall) across from the SUB.
|Posted:
8/21/2025
Originator:
Claudea Hernandez
Email:
Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu
Department:
Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 8/22/2025
Location:
Honors College (McClellan) Front Lawn
Categories