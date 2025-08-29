TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Lunch & Learn: Free Workshops for Founders and Innovators

Lunch & Learn is a monthly series hosted by the Texas Tech Innovation Hub offering free lunch and practical insights for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

Lunch & Learn Topic: Legal Landmines & Lifesavers: Startup Law Demystified
Friday, August 29th, 2025
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Texas Tech Innovation Hub | 3911 4th Street

From choosing the right entity to protecting your intellectual property, early-stage legal decisions can shape your startup’s success. Kristen LaFreniere, founder of Vander-Plas LaFreniere, PLLC, will walk you through key legal risks to avoid and how to stay compliant, investor-ready, and protected from day one. Bring your questions and your appetite—lunch is on us!

Got questions? Reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. Seating is limited! Register now by clicking here.
