Lunch & Learn is a monthly series hosted by the Texas Tech Innovation Hub offering free lunch and practical insights for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

Lunch & Learn Topic: People Power: Building Your Startup’s Team with Purpose

When: Friday, September 12th, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Where: Texas Tech Innovation Hub | 3911 4th Street

In this session, startup founder and mentor Todd Knowlton will dive into what it really takes to build a winning team—whether you're still in the idea phase or scaling quickly. Learn how to choose the right co-founders, form advisory boards, and hire smart (or not at all) as your venture grows. You’ll leave with practical tools to build a team that supports your mission and stays aligned for the long haul.

Got questions? Reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. Seating is limited! Register now by clicking here.