Lunch & Learn is a monthly series hosted by the Texas Tech Innovation Hub offering free lunch and practical insights for students, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

Lunch & Learn Topic: Resilience Routines: Mental Health & Burnout in Entrepreneurship

When: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Where: Texas Tech Innovation Hub | 3911 4th Street

Startup life can be exciting—but it’s also high pressure. In this session, Dr. Jared Allen, Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship at Texas Tech, will guide you through the emotional realities of building something big. Learn how to spot the signs of burnout, reconnect with your “why,” and create sustainable routines to stay grounded and focused. Whether you're juggling multiple roles or trying to keep your momentum, this session will equip you to lead with resilience.

Got questions? Reach out to Mrs. Ryan Bain at ryan.m.bain@ttu.edu for details. Seating is limited! Register now by clicking here.