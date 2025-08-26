TTU HomeTechAnnounce

International Student Alumni Panel

We have four panelists from all over the world excited to talk to current students about their experiences in the global job market and answer any questions you might have. Join us to learn more about job searching, trusting the process, and the value of personal branding from TTU International Alumni. The online panel will be accessible to view in person at the UCC or via Zoom. Student registration is required and spots fill up quickly! To register, go to: Hire Red Raiders 

 

For more information, see this link: UCC Open House

Hope to see you there!
Posted:
8/5/2025

Originator:
Stephanie Harding

Email:
stephanie.k.harding@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 8/26/2025

Location:
University Career Center, 150 Wiggins Complex

