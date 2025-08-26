We have four panelists from all over the world excited to talk to current students about their experiences in the global job market and answer any questions you might have. Join us to learn more about job searching, trusting the process, and the value of personal branding from TTU International Alumni. The online panel will be accessible to view in person at the UCC or via Zoom. Student registration is required and spots fill up quickly! To register, go to: Hire Red Raiders

For more information, see this link: UCC Open House

