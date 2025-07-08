On Thursday, Aug. 7, Texas Tech University, in coordination with the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, will recognize Purple Heart Day during a ceremony at Memorial Circle at 9 a.m. As part of the event, the Lubbock Regional Honor Guard will perform a three-volley salute, a ceremonial act consisting of a rifle party firing blank cartridges into the air three times.





Should you be near Memorial Circle and hear the three-volley salute on Thursday, we hope you recall this is a ceremonial act meant to remember and honor American soldiers.