Any major is welcome to apply for a practicum experience at the Family Therapy Clinic for Fall 2025 semester. We provide an opportunity for undergraduate practicum students to learn about the behind-the-scenes of running a mental health clinic and observe therapy sessions. If you are looking for a practicum site, look no further and apply today to the Family Therapy Clinic. All you need is to email hs.cftc@ttu.edu your resume, R number, graduate date, and how many hours you will need for your practicum. We will respond to your inquiry and schedule an interview within the week. Don't wait any longer to apply!