OneStop Pop-Up Shop in the SUB

New and returning Red Raiders may visit the Matador Room in the SUB to speak with support services at the OneStop Pop-Up Shop. During this time, students will have access to various campus resources as they prepare for the start of the year! Dates and times: Tuesday, August 19 to Friday, August 22 – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday, August 23 – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Sunday, August 24 – 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Monday, August 25 to Thursday, August 28 – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Friday, August 29 – 9:00 am to 12:00 pm The following departments are scheduled to participate: Student Business Services Financial Aid & Scholarships Military Veteran Programs Transportation & Parking Red to Black A representative from Housing will be present as available

Student Business Services will be able to accept debit card & check payments at the OneStop Shop; however, all Cash payments must be made at 333 West Hall. Credit card payments must be made online via eBill. If you have any additional questions, or need more information, don’t hesitate to check out our customer service portal: go.ttu.edu/sbshelp. Posted:

