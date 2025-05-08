TTU HomeTechAnnounce

PCard Three Strike Policy
Effective August 1, 2025, Procurement Services is implementing a PCard Three Strike System. This program is intended to ensure compliance with TTU Operating Policies and Procedures (OPs), namely OP 72.09.  All PCard and departmental cardholders and users are subject to the Three Strike System. More information regarding this system can be found here on the Procurement Services website under Training Materials > Workaids. For questions, please contact purchasing.pcard@ttu.edu.
Posted:
8/5/2025

Originator:
Molly Andrade

Email:
Molly.Andrade@ttu.edu

Department:
Procurement Services


