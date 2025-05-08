TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Become an Ambassador for Raider Education TODAY!
Passionate about career readiness? Join Raider Education as an ambassador and help expand access to essential skills!

Ambassador Perks

  • Raider Ed exclusive swag
  • Unlimited Raider Ed resource support
  • Recognition at end-of-semester celebrations
  • Certificates & awards for exceptional leadership
Ambassador Role

  • Promote Raider Education and resources
  • Assist with tabling and events
  • Attend monthly meetings

 
If you have any questions, contact us at raidereducation@ttu.edu!
Posted:
8/5/2025

Originator:
Cornelius Foxworth

Email:
cfoxwort@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories