Passionate about career readiness? Join Raider Education as an ambassador and help expand access to essential skills!
Ambassador Perks
- Raider Ed exclusive swag
- Unlimited Raider Ed resource support
- Recognition at end-of-semester celebrations
- Certificates & awards for exceptional leadership
- Promote Raider Education and resources
- Assist with tabling and events
- Attend monthly meetings
If you have any questions, contact us at raidereducation@ttu.edu!
|Posted:
8/5/2025
Originator:
Cornelius Foxworth
Email:
cfoxwort@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
