Become an Ambassador for Raider Education TODAY!

Passionate about career readiness? Join Raider Education as an ambassador and help expand access to essential skills!

Ambassador Perks Raider Ed exclusive swag

Unlimited Raider Ed resource support

Recognition at end-of-semester celebrations

Certificates & awards for exceptional leadership Ambassador Role Promote Raider Education and resources

Assist with tabling and events

Assist with tabling and events

Attend monthly meetings If you have any questions, contact us at raidereducation@ttu.edu!

8/5/2025



Originator:

Cornelius Foxworth



Email:

cfoxwort@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





