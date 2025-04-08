Any major is welcome to apply for a practicum experience at the Family Therapy Clinic for Fall 2025 semester. We provide an opportunity for undergraduate practicum students to learn about the behind-the-scenes of running a mental health clinic and observe therapy sessions. If you are looking for a practicum site, look no further and apply today to the Family Therapy Clinic. All you need is to email hs.cftc@ttu.edu your resume, R number, graduate date, and how many hours you will need for your practicum. We will respond to your inquiry and schedule an interview right away. Don't wait any longer to apply!