Student Assistant needed ONSITE at TTU DFW in Irving, TX!

Job Duties: Reception duties and customer service

Managing the dfw@ttu.edu email inbox (responding, scheduling meetings)

Test check-in and proctoring

Furniture setup for classes and events

Supply/snack stocking and inventory (Hospitality Suite, Staff Closet, printers)

Cleaning desktops and vacuuming

Updating CRM system and building contact lists

Working with Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Other duties as assigned Qualifications: Must be a currently enrolled TTU student

Availability for weekend shifts preferred

Strong communication and organizational skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite Location & Business Hours: TTU DFW Site – Irving, TX, 4201 SH 161, Irving, Texas 75038

Monday–Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 7:30AM – 4:00 PM; generally, only open 1 Sunday per month To Apply: Please email your resume to dfw@ttu.edu with the subject line: Student Assistant Application – [Your Name].

Within the email, please list your schedule availability. Posted:

8/6/2025



Originator:

Heather Anderson



Email:

Heather.Anderson@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU at DFW





