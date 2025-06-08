Job Duties:
- Reception duties and customer service
- Managing the dfw@ttu.edu email inbox (responding, scheduling meetings)
- Test check-in and proctoring
- Furniture setup for classes and events
- Supply/snack stocking and inventory (Hospitality Suite, Staff Closet, printers)
- Cleaning desktops and vacuuming
- Updating CRM system and building contact lists
- Working with Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Must be a currently enrolled TTU student
- Availability for weekend shifts preferred
- Strong communication and organizational skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
Location & Business Hours:
- TTU DFW Site – Irving, TX, 4201 SH 161, Irving, Texas 75038
- Monday–Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Saturday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Sunday: 7:30AM – 4:00 PM; generally, only open 1 Sunday per month
To Apply:
- Please email your resume to dfw@ttu.edu with the subject line: Student Assistant Application – [Your Name].
- Within the email, please list your schedule availability.