HackWesTX is coming up soon!!



It’s a amazing opportunity to work on projects, meet new people, learn new things, and add experience to your resume.

HackWesTX is open to all skill levels and will take place on September 13–14, 2025, at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub.



To stay updated on everything about HackWesTX 2025, announcements, tips, surprises, and behind-the-scenes content, make sure to follow us on Instagram: @hwtxofficial