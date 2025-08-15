



The Texas Tech University Small Business Development Center provides no-cost services to existing and aspiring business owners in the Lubbock area. We provide a variety of services, to include: business consulting, business plan assistance, financial projections, market research, training events, and more.





We currently have multiple openings and are seeking motivated students who are willing to learn and want to gain valuable experience. No previous experience is required.





Requirements:

Must be eligible for federal work-study

Must be able to work during the Summer

Must not graduate before December 26'

Maintain good academic standing

Basic computer skills

Must be able to work 15-20 hours per week during the school year

Preferred:

Business/finance/marketing majors Do you meet all of the required qualifications? If so, apply today!





To Apply:





Please submit your resume, school schedule, and availability to work during the school year to michael.moreau@ttu.edu. After review, selected candidates will be contacted for an interview.





Any questions?





Contact Michael Moreau at michael.moreau@ttu.edu.











