This event is a great opportunity for students, faculty, and lab personnel to get to know the EHS staff and explore the wide range of services we provide to support a safe and healthy campus environment.

What to Expect:

Meet and Greet: Connect with the EHS team and learn about our role in laboratory safety, hazard prevention, emergency response, training programs, and more.

Interactive Activities: Engage in fun, safety-themed demonstrations and hands-on activities designed to promote awareness and best practices.

Resources & Information: Learn how EHS can support your research, teaching, and daily work with safety guidelines, compliance assistance, and training tools.

Free Refreshments: Enjoy snacks and sodas while you mingle and explore.

Whether you're a new student, an experienced researcher, or a staff member interested in safety, this is a great chance to ask questions, build connections, and discover resources available to you.

We hope to see you there—drop by any time between 1 and 3 PM!