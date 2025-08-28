|
Roll the dice at Casino Night with RISE and RHA for an epic evening packed with casino games, karaoke, a 360 camera, personalized keychains, and exciting prizes. Between rounds, discover tips and resources to help you stay safe, make smart choices, and truly thrive at Texas Tech. Don’t miss your chance to win big—on the table and in life!
8/15/2025
Faith Dolan
fdolan@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 8/28/2025
United Supermarkets Arena
