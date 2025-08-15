Position Overview: The CCFCS student assistant’s primary responsibility is to work with the Director and CCFCS Staff in reviewing of digital curriculum, creating content to post to the Center social media accounts, and day-to-day business operations, and other duties as assigned. Key Responsibilities: · Creating and posting product advertisements to CCFCS social media. o Responding to social media inquiries. · Reviewing digital curriculum for errors. · Scanning documents. · Workspace organization to include filing, storage, and inventory. · Errands and other duties as assigned. Contact Us: ccfcs@ttu.edu Posted:

8/15/2025



Originator:

Arnessa Dotson



Email:

ardotson@ttu.edu



Department:

Curriculum Ctr for Fam and Consu Sc





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

