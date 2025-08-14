Open to all currently enrolled TTU students and TTU faculty/staff, auditions will take place Saturday, August 23, 10:00am-1:00pm (Hamlet), and 2:00-8:00pm (Sweeney Todd) in the Charles E. Maedgen Jr., Theatre.

AUDITION MATERIALS

For Hamlet auditions: please prepare two 60 to 90-second monologues. One monologue should be from Shakespeare and t he second monologue (classic or contemporary) should contrast the first.

For Sweeney Todd auditions: please prepare one 60 to 90-second monologue and one 60 to 90-second song in the style of the show. An accompanist will be present.

Callbacks will take place August 24 (Sweeney Todd) and August 25 (Hamlet). Those called back for either production will be contacted via email after auditions are complete.

To submit an audition application and/or learn more about the audition process, visit the School of Theatre & Dance Audition Portal.

If you have questions, please reach out to SOTDAuditions@groups.ttu.edu.