Hiring for TTU Fitness and Wellness Spa Attendant-University Recreation

TTU University Recreation – Fitness & Wellness is seeking enthusiastic, friendly, and motivated Fitness & Wellness Spa Attendants to support our growing massage therapy program.

We’re looking for students who are passionate about wellness, fitness, and helping others. This role opens the door to exciting opportunities within our program, including becoming a group fitness instructor, personal trainer, HYROX coach, Pilates Reformer instructor, and much more!

*We work around your school schedule 

Please send your resume to Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu. 
Posted:
8/18/2025

Originator:
Johanna Valencia

Email:
johanna.valencia@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


