TTU University Recreation – Fitness & Wellness is seeking enthusiastic, friendly, and motivated Fitness & Wellness Spa Attendants to support our growing massage therapy program.

We’re looking for students who are passionate about wellness, fitness, and helping others. This role opens the door to exciting opportunities within our program, including becoming a group fitness instructor, personal trainer, HYROX coach, Pilates Reformer instructor, and much more!

*We work around your school schedule

Please send your resume to Johanna.Valencia@ttu.edu.