Join us for a Cooking and Gardening Demonstration on August 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Tech Plaza Nutrition and Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI), 1901 University Ave, Suite 101.

This interactive event combines the joy of fresh, homegrown food with practical tips for healthier eating. Attendees will learn how to use an easy, beginner-friendly tomato gardening kit to grow fresh produce at home—no green thumb required. You’ll also enjoy a live culinary medicine cooking demonstration featuring recipes made with fresh, flavorful ingredients, showing you how small changes in the kitchen can have a big impact on your health.

The program will explore how food affects overall wellness and introduce the sam™ mobile app, a personalized nutrition tool offering meal plans, recipes, and health tips tailored to your needs. Whether you’re managing a chronic condition or simply want to eat better, this demonstration will provide strategies and inspiration you can use right away.

All are welcome to attend.

Date: Monday, August 26

Time: 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Location: NMHI, 1901 University Ave, Suite 101

Questions? Email michelle.alcorn@ttu.edu.

PLEASE RSVP: https://forms.gle/rBStzmSXNQFtueVk6

Come grow, cook, and taste your way to better health!