The Texas Tech Sinfonietta is a string orchestra composed of both music and non-music majors, meeting every Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Band Hall at the School of Music, all for the joy of playing together. Conducted by Maestro Lanfranco Marcelletti and his TAs, our repertoire includes classical works from the Baroque to the Romantic period, as well as contemporary music, movie soundtracks, and other modern pieces adapted for string orchestra. Plus, you can register for 1 credit. Come and join us this semester!





Read more about us here!

https://www.dailytoreador.com/lavida/tech-sinfonietta-strung-together-by-passion/article_022bafbc-b31c-11ef-85ea-6f75a3aaac15.html