SurveyMonkey will update the SurveyMonkey platform, www.surveymonkey.com , on Saturday, August 23, 2025, beginning at 11 am CDT. Maintenance is expected to last 3 hours, and SurveyMonkey will be unavailable during this time. Additionally, you and your respondents may encounter errors while accessing your account or taking surveys during this maintenance.

If you experience any issues with SurveyMonkey outside of this maintenance window, or for any other questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

8/21/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





