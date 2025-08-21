TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Maintenance Scheduled for SurveyMonkey Saturday, August 23, 11 am - 2 pm CDT
SurveyMonkey will update the SurveyMonkey platform, www.surveymonkey.com, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, beginning at 11 am CDT. Maintenance is expected to last 3 hours, and SurveyMonkey will be unavailable during this time. Additionally, you and your respondents may encounter errors while accessing your account or taking surveys during this maintenance.

If you experience any issues with SurveyMonkey outside of this maintenance window, or for any other questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Posted:
8/21/2025

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
IT Help Central


