TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Join our team of Red Raiders Feeding Red Raiders at Hospitality Services!

Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations:

  23 at Sneed, Fresh Plate @ Wall/Gates, The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein Bros Bagels @ RCoBA, GhostRider, Sam’s Express @ Library and Holden Hall, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, Ol' Red's, SUB retail corridor and food court
Work availability (10-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)
Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations

Catering Support
Work availability (10-25 hours; on campus and off campus events as needed)
Responsibilities: assist Top Tier Catering with catered events on and off campus. Setting up a room (set up tables, chairs, linens, silverware, plates, drinks, etc.), food runner (carry trays of hors d'oeuvres or entrees out to serve guests), clean up after serving.
Requirements: Must be able to work weekends until midnight.

Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $12.00/hour with a raise to $12.25 after trainings are completed.

Applying is easy!
1. Download an application online after your fall class schedule is set at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Unit Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360

Posted:
9/17/2025

Originator:
Dee Nguyen

Email:
dee.nguyen@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


Categories