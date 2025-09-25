Can We Talk About the Elephant in the Gallery?

Ivory is beautiful, meaningful—and complicated. From sacred icons to musical instruments, it carries millennia of artistry and cultural heritage. But it also comes with urgent questions about conservation, ethics, and the future of elephants.

Join us for Avert Your Ivories, a free public event exploring ivory’s past, present, and future with scholars, curators, and researchers. See rarely exhibited pieces from the Museum’s collection, hear expert perspectives, and engage in the conversation.

Sept. 25, 2025 | 6:00 PM

Museum of Texas Tech University

Free & open to the public | Reception + Book Signing

